「亞太自由婦女協會」聲援烏克蘭聲明稿全文

「國際自由婦女聯盟」（International Network of Liberal Women, INLW）亞太分會「亞太自由婦女協會」（Asia-Pacific Liberal Women Association, APLW）聲援烏克蘭人民，強烈譴責俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭。

俄羅斯普丁總統此舉不僅破壞區域及全球和平與穩定，也是對以規則為基礎的國際秩序，以及維護保障各國主權與領土完整的國際法體系，構成最為嚴峻的威脅及挑戰。

APLW 將繼續與我們理念相近的伙伴合作，協助恢復民主、和平與穩定。

APLW 亦呼應了「國際自由聯盟」（Liberal International, LI）的呼籲，即對於烏克蘭人民，我們堅信你們並不孤單。作為亞洲的自由主義者，我們重申各國需要一致地響應對烏克蘭的財政、軍事和政治援助，並強烈關注烏克蘭人民的安全。我們要求俄羅斯完全停止侵略行動，以避免對歐洲，「國際自由聯盟」75年前成立的所在地，造成更嚴重的破壞性後果。

英文聲明稿

Statement of Asia-Pacific Liberal Women in Support of Ukraine

The Asia-Pacific Chapter of the International Network of Liberal Women（APLW） stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and strongly condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This attack has jeopardized regional and global security and stability. It also poses the most serious threat and challenge to liberal democracies across the Euro-Atlantic and their effort to strive for peace in recent years. President Putin’s action is a direct assault to the rules-based international order that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all.

The APLW will continue to work with our like-minded partners to assist in the restoration of democracy, peace, and stability.

The APLW also echoes Liberal International’s call: to the people of Ukraine we insist you are not alone. As liberals in Asia, we reiterate our demand for a coordinated response of financial, military, and political assistance to Ukraine and remain gravely concerned about the safety of civilians throughout the country. We demand Russia’s unequivocal cessation of hostilities to avoid further devastating consequences for the continent on which Liberal International was founded, 75 years ago.