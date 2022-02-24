敬愛的台灣朋友，

「真相聯盟—美國」向所有幫助實現通過在《紐約每日新聞》上的廣告來 「啟示真相」行動的支持者表示最深切的感謝。該廣告可在2022年2月20日星期日紙質版和2月19日至21日運行的電子版中看到（如下）。由於您的大力支持, 咱能夠在一個月中募到25,000.00美元來刊登這個半頁的廣告。

咱用鮮血和淚水向全世界宣傳這一不幸的醜聞。「血」表示這個基金是很多人的集體勞動，它本可以許多其他方式用於個人或社會。「淚」的意思是，咱忍痛翻開台灣給世界留下了可恥歷史的一頁！

感謝您的支持！真相聯盟—美國將繼續為賦予台灣人民正義和自由的真相而戰！

願上帝保佑台灣！

Truth Alliance - USA

Statement on February 20th, 2022

Dear friends of Formosa Taiwan,

Truth Alliance – USA wishes to express the deepest appreciation to all the supporters who helped to realize this action of “Truth Revelation” through an advertisement on the NY Daily News. The ad can be seen in Sunday paper edition of February 20th, 2022 and the electronic edition which runs from February 19 to 21 (as shown below). Because of your strong support, we could have collected US$25,000.00 within a month to run this half-page advertisement.

We advertise this unfortunate scandal to the world with blood and tears. With “blood” means this fund was a collective labor of lots of people, and it would have been used in many other ways, either for the individuals or for the society. With “tears” means that it takes pains for us to open a very shameful historical page of Taiwan to the world.

Thank you for your support! Truth Alliance -USA will continue to fight for the Truth that gives the people of Taiwan justice and freedom!

May God Bless Taiwan!

